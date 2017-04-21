Apps
Crunch Report | Quora Valued At Around $1.8B
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
YouTube says it fixed the problem with Restricted Mode that was filtering LGBTQ+ content
Today’s Stories
- Q&A app Quora valued around $1.8 billion in $85 million fundraise
- Elon Musk’s Neuralink wants to turn cloud-based AI into an extension of our brains
- Duolingo launches paid subscriptions as it experiments with new ways to monetize its service
- Snap acquires the crucial geofilter patent from Mobli for a record $7.7M
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Chris Gates
Notes
Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. God, I’m so jealous.
Crunchbase
-
Quora
- Founded 2009
- Overview Quora is a question-and-answer website created, edited, and organized by its owners. It was founded in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
- Location Mountain View, CA
- Categories Internet, Social Media, Information Services
- Founders Adam D’Angelo
- Website http://quora.com
- Full profile for Quora
-
Elon Musk
- Bio Elon co-founded Tesla and continues to oversee the company's product strategy -- including the design, engineering and manufacturing of more and more affordable electric vehicles for mainstream consumers. As Chairman and Product Architect, he helped design the ground-breaking Tesla Roadster, for which he won an Index and a Global Green award, the latter presented by Mikhail Gorbachev. In October 2008, …
- Full profile for Elon Musk
-
Neuralink
- Founded 2017
- Overview Neuralink is developing the capabilities of the brain through technological augmentation. A "neural lace” would be surgically connected to a human brain and allow a user to interact with a computer without the bandwidth challenges that come with current input methods, including keyboards, mice and trackpads. Neuralink will explore how brain interfaces might alleviate the symptoms of dangerous …
- Categories Medical, Artificial Intelligence, Neuroscience
- Founders Elon Musk
- Full profile for Neuralink
-
Duolingo
- Founded 2011
- Overview Duolingo is the most popular way to learn a language online, with over 170 million users worldwide. It is the most downloaded app in the “Education” category on iTunes and Google Play, and the only education app to have been selected by Apple as “iPhone App of the Year. Duolingo’s mission is to make language education accessible to all. Its platform is 100% free, designed to feel like a …
- Location Pittsburgh, PA
- Categories Education, Internet, Language Learning, E-Learning
- Founders Vicki Cheung, Brendan Meeder, Severin Hacker, Luis von Ahn, Hector Villafuerte
- Website https://www.duolingo.com
- Full profile for Duolingo
-
Snap Inc.
- Founded 2011
- Overview Snap, formerly Snapchat Inc, is a privately owned multinational camera company. Snap is behind Snapchat, a photo messaging app that allows users to take photos, record videos, add text and drawings, and send them to recipients. In 2016, it released Spectacles, video-sharing sunglasses that free the Snapchat app from smartphone cameras.
- Location Venice, CA
- Categories Photography, Messaging, Apps, Mobile
- Founders Evan Spiegel, Reggie Brown
- Website https://www.snap.com
- Full profile for Snap Inc.
-
SNAP
- Founded 2010
- Overview SNAP is an award-winning, easy-to-integrate platform designed to modernize traditional in-store loyalty programs by expanding upon them to include today's most popular social media networks. SNAP is the first platform to bring social media posts and passive check-ins to the growing masses of location-based check-in and social network users. SNAP offers businesses large and small the ability to creatively …
- Location Pearl River, NY
- Categories Location Based Services
- Website http://www.snapforbusiness.com
- Full profile for SNAP
-
mobli
- Founded 2010
- Overview Mobli is a real-time visual media platform made up of subject-based channels such as people, places and topics. Mobli enables users to see the world through other people's eyes!
- Location Tel Aviv, 05
- Categories Real Time, Photography, Internet, Social Media, Video, Mobile
- Website http://www.mobli.com
- Full profile for mobli
