See you in Longmont tonight

As part of the NewTech Meetup we will be holding a very cool pitch-off at the Oskar Blues The Oak Room at 1800 Pike Road in Longmont, CO. It’s on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 starting at 6:00pm. The pitch-off will happen at about 7:30pm. You can RSVP here.

The companies pitching are Professor Beekums, Fringetime, TheChex, Matrix Analytics, Looplist, Oneroost,BuildingBrains, and Sibi.

The winner of the pitch-off gets a table at Disrupt New York and the second place company gets two tickets to Disrupt New York.

See you soon!

