Today at 10am Pacific, Facebook is set to reveal a Camera Effects Platform, offline Instagram features, and group chat bots at its F8 conference. You can watch Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote right here in this post and see an updated list of all the day’s announcements.

It’s the 10-year anniversary of Facebook’s Platform. While it’s had some stumbles along the way, the experience of working with developers could come in handy as it competes against younger companies like Snap that lack ties with developers.

According to the F8 schedule, a big focus of the day will be the Camera Effects Platform, which sounds like it will allow developers to contribute animated and augmented reality selfie masks and other experiences to Facebook’s newly launched camera.

An enhanced Places location database called Places Graph is on the agenda, as are announcements about Instagram testing new offline feature for users in the developing world with spotty connectivity.

And TechCrunch’s sources confirm that Facebook will be launching Messenger bots for group chats. These will let you and multiple friends stay up to date via news bots that share a ticker of a sport’s match play-by-play, or get updates on a group food order such as progress in the kitchen and when the delivery should arrive.

Check back throughout the day for links to all our coverage:

Facebook launches augmented reality Camera Effects developer platform