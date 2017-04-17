Uber’s VP of global vehicle programs is out

Uber has lost yet another executive to continue the exodus of departures at the transportation company, Automotive News reports. This time, it’s Uber VP of Global Vehicle Programs Sherif Marakby, who helped launch Uber’s self-driving program in Pittsburgh.

“Sherif’s deep experience and knowledge of the automotive industry have helped us tremendously in working to make self-driving cars a reality,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.

It’s not clear why Marakby left but Uber told Auto News that it was not related to the lawsuit with Waymo. It’s also not clear if he left as a result of the sexual harassment allegations, but something tells me that scandal probably didn’t make him particularly pumped to stick around. Marakby joined Uber last April after working at Ford for 25 years.

“Self-driving is one of the most interesting challenges I’ve worked on in my career, and I’m grateful to have contributed to what will soon be a safer future for everyone,” Marakby said in a statement.

In the past few months, a gazillion people have left Uber. Ok, a gazillion is a bit of an exaggeration, but Marakby’s departure comes not too long after Uber lost its head of comms, president, head of AI Labs, VP of growth and SVP of engineering.