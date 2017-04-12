We’re pleased to announce the addition of pitches and demos at Session: Robotics, our upcoming event centered around the issues concerning the robotics community. Students and startups should apply now for slots for event, taking place July 17 in Boston at MIT’s stunning Kresge Auditorium.

This opportunity will put participants in front of the companies, founders and engineers driving the robotics field forward. Pitch-off participants will get several minutes to make their case in a competition for a chance to exhibit their creation at Disrupt SF. And likewise, those selected to demonstrate at Sessions: Robotics will be able to unveil their project on our main stage in front of the entire industry.

We’re looking for students to demo and early stage startups to pitch. Both will get exhibit space at the event. Use the form below to apply.

Over the last few weeks, TechCrunch has met with countless robotics companies in Boston, Pittsburgh and elsewhere. This event is going to be epic. The lineup of speakers and companies participating is amazing and there’s still an opportunity to get involved. Drop us a line with speaker and topic suggestions.

Our aim is to bring together the key players in robotics. That includes the investors and founders focused on building the next iRobot, Kiva and Intuitive Surgical. We’ll stir into that mix the technologists, researchers and engineering students working on the latest stuff, like soft robotics, collaborative robotics, undersea and airborne robotics and that welcoming, all-purpose robot you always wanted to meet you at the door with a cold beer.

Tickets for the event will be available shortly. Seating is very limited so don’t wait. Grab them while you can.

We are also happy to announce that MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) is a key sponsor. The event is absolutely global, but there is no better place to stage the gathering than Boston.