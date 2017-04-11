Uber head of comms Rachel Whetstone is leaving the company

Rachel Whetstone, Uber’s head of communications and policy, is leaving the company, Recode reports. Uber has confirmed Whetstone’s departure to TechCrunch.

“I am incredibly proud of the team that we’ve built — and that just as when I left Google, a strong and brilliant woman will be taking my place,” Whetstone said in a statement provided by Uber. “I joined Uber because I love the product — and that love is as strong today as it was when I booked my very first ride six years ago.”

Uber confirmed that Jill Hazelbaker will take over as head of comms. Hazelbaker was previously Uber’s SVP of global policy and communications.

Before joining Uber, Whetstone spent 10 years at Google doing a similar job. Whetstone was essentially leading the charge for the comms team post-harassment scandal. This comes after a series of departures of Uber executives over the last few months, including SVP of engineering Amit Singhal and President Jeff Jones.

Recode is reporting that there was some tension between Whetstone and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick over bad press. Recode’s sources also said Whetstone’s decision to leave was complex, but that at least one reason had to do with not wanting to be involved in drama.

Featured Image: TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images