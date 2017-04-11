The clock is ticking to get tickets to Disrupt NY 2017 at the lowest possible price. You have just four days left to save $1,000 by purchasing early-bird tickets to Disrupt for just $1,995 apiece, so get on over to our ticketing page to score your deeply discounted tickets before the price jumps to $2,995 after the 15th.

Disrupt NY 2017 is shaping up to be one of our best shows yet. We’ve put together a fabulous lineup of investors, innovators and entrepreneurs for a series of interviews and fireside chats — folks like WeWork Co-Founder and CEO Adam Neumann, Pipeline Angels Founder and CEO Natalia Oberti Noguera and Facebook’s Fidji Simo, to name a few.

In addition to these incredible speakers, Disrupt attendees can check out the hundreds of startups displaying their wares in Startup Alley and Hardware Alley, and watch the dozen or so early-stage startups compete in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition. In the Battlefield, startups will be battling for the highly coveted Disrupt Cup, a $50,000 grand prize, and the attention of the tech community at large.

Then, after spending a long, fun-filled day at Disrupt, you’ll get to keep the party going long into the night by attending the various after-parties when the show floor closes up for the day.

Of course, to do any of it, you’ll need to have a ticket. And if you’re going to get a ticket, you might as well save $1,000 by getting an early bird Disrupt ticket before the clock runs out on Friday, April 14.

You can get your tickets here.

Disrupt NY 2017 runs from May 15-17 at Manhattan’s Pier 36, and we can’t wait to see you there.

Our sponsors help make Disrupt happen. If you are interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team at sponsors@techcrunch.com.