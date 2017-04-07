Microsoft’s Surface Pro 5 said to move to Intel Kaby Lake processors

Microsoft’s hardware lineup, including Surface Book and Surface Pro devices, are due for a refresh, but we still haven’t heard that much about what’s going to come along with the upgrades. Now, Windows watch Paul Thurrott has provided a few details on the Surface Pro 5, which sounds like it’ll be an iterative update of the flagship Windows tablet hybrid.

The Surface Pro 5 will have the same power connector currently used on the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book, which is a long, thin magnetic jack. The upcoming device will also use Intel’s Kaby Lake processors, and it makes perfect sense that the company would want to jump to the latest and greatest chips in its new generation hardware.

Surface Pro 5 will not change the Surface Connect power connector, I was just told. Kaby Lake, nothing dramatic. — Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) April 6, 2017

Other details, including price, the use of USB-C, and basically anything regarding size and hardware design aren’t yet known, though Thurrott reports the changes to the Pro 5 won’t be a “dramatic” departure from the existing generation.

That might not be a bad thing in terms of serving users: Microsoft has topped the latest J.D. Power satisfaction ratings for tablets, supplanting Apple’s iPad for the first time and leading an overall increase in tablet satisfaction.