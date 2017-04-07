Ford built a baby bed that feels like it’s driving around the neighborhood

Some babies won’t sleep unless they get a nighttime cruise around the neighborhood, as many parents (my own included) can attest. That’s why Ford’s latest creation isn’t a car at all – it’s a small cot for babies called Max Motor Dreams (via CNET) that simulates a drive using sound and motion, along with LED lighting designed to mimic yellow-hued streetlights.

The sound comes from actual recorded road noise, captured via an app on your phone. The motion? That’s down to small motors under the bed that provide movement so it feels like the crib is in motion – even though it’s not actually moving.

If you are furiously seeking a “buy” link you can give up now – there’s only one of these, because Ford isn’t a crazy company that likes throwing money away on outlier ideas. The Max Motor Dreams could see an eventual production run, however, pending interest, which might be a thing that happens IRL but probably not.

For now enjoy these images of this precious, eccentric design exercise. The wood trim makes it, really.