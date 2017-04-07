Elon Musk teases one Easter Egg to rule them all for Tesla owners

How do you like your eggs? If you answered “Easter,” you have something in common with billionaire tech visionary Elon Musk, who never tires of building the things into the software for his Tesla vehicles. Now, the CEO is teasing a forthcoming Easter Egg for people he’s heard like Easter Eggs: An Easter Egg with Easter Eggs in its Easter Egg.

Musk’s tweet suggests a way to access all the past Easter Eggs made available via Tesla software updates from one central access point – with the caveat that this includes all “discovered” hidden fun time secrets. Use of that word suggests there may be some hidden features left untouched within the Tesla car OS, which likely means the more dedicated treasure hunters are already furiously poking away at the 17-inch center console of their car.

If you find another one, kindly share with the rest of the class.