You can now draw with a thicker brush in Snapchat

Yesterday Snapchat tweaked their drawing tool so you can draw thicker lines on your snapsterpieces.

To change your brush size all you have to do is select a color to draw with, then use two fingers to “pinch” in or out to make the brush size bigger or smaller. It’s exactly the same motion you’d use to zoom in or out on a picture.

While definitely a small update, this new tool will be a big help to the many Snapchat users who like to get creative with their snaps. Previously, creators were limited to the pencil-thin line that was really only useful for writing, and was so thin that it took forever to color in drawings or other images.

Check out the GIF below to see it in action, and if you want to try it out yourself make sure you’re running the latest version of Snapchat.

