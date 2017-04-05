Netflix’s Master of None season 2 premieres May 12
If you were a fan of Master of None, the original comedy series exclusive to Netflix starring and led by Aziz Ansari, then you’ll be happy to hear that it’s coming back on May 12. The second season will be available to stream them, picking up where the first left off with what looks like a Very European Adventure for Ansari and friends, including Tim & Eric’s Eric Wareheim.
Internal excitement here at TechCrunch is trending high for this, after watching the trailer you can see above shared by Ansari on Twitter. Here’s a representative sample of staff reaction:
