Apple
crunch report
crunch
computer
AOL

Crunch Report | Yahoo and AOL combine to become Oath

Posted by
Next Story

New bipartisan bill seeks to stop warrantless device searches at U.S. borders

Today’s Stories 

  1. Yahoo + AOL = Oath, for some reason
  2. Yelp acquires Wi-Fi marketing company Turnstyle Analytics for $20 million
  3. Apple pushes the reset button on the Mac Pro
  4. This new sentiment index aims to help founders time their fundraising

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Gregory Manalo
Teleprompter: Gregory Manalo

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • crunch report
  • crunch
  • computer
  • Apple
  • AOL
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

New bipartisan bill seeks to stop warrantless device searches at U.S. borders

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard