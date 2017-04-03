Let’s meet in Skopje, Macedonia this week

Eј сите! I’ll be in Skopje, Macedonia (not Skokie, Illinois) for a micro-meetup on April 5, 2017. I want to hear your pitches.

To sign up to pitch fill out this form. I will pick ten companies. If you don’t hear from me you are not pitching.

Join us for beer, good conversation, and a pitch-ON which entrepreneurs can dazzle and excite the judges in under 120 seconds. Get feedback and tips on your startup pitch straight from TC! You will have 2 minutes to pitch with no slides or props. Then there will be 2 minutes of questions from our judges. The winner will get a table at TC Disrupt in New York and the runners up will get two tickets.

I’ll also be speaking at the 5th anniversary Codefest Tech Festival thanks to the support of the Swiss Entrepreneurship Program (#SwissEP), a project supported by the Swiss Government and implemented by Swisscontact.

Pitch-Off Info

Date: 05.04.2017 – Wednesday

Time: 7-9pm (19-21h)

LOCATION: Kantina

Radnjanska 4, 1000 Skopje, Macedonia