Author Ryan Holiday talks about the value of stoicism in a high-tech world

Ryan Holiday made his bones as a PR guy and then revolted against the industry in his tell-all book Trust Me, I’m Lying and then, after much soul-searching, came to embrace the ancient philosophy of stoicism. His latest work, including Ego Is The Enemy, are handbooks for the modern startup stoic.

This week I talked to Holiday about his books and how stoicism can help us all calm down and think. In this wide-ranging interview we chat a little about PR, a little about the media, and a lot about how we could all do with a little Epicurus.

