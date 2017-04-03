Startups
Author Ryan Holiday talks about the value of stoicism in a high-tech world

Iyzico, a Turkish online payments company and potential Stripe competitor, closes $15M Series C

Ryan Holiday made his bones as a PR guy and then revolted against the industry in his tell-all book Trust Me, I’m Lying and then, after much soul-searching, came to embrace the ancient philosophy of stoicism. His latest work, including Ego Is The Enemy, are handbooks for the modern startup stoic.

This week I talked to Holiday about his books and how stoicism can help us all calm down and think. In this wide-ranging interview we chat a little about PR, a little about the media, and a lot about how we could all do with a little Epicurus.

Technotopia is a podcast about a better future by John Biggs. You can subscribe in Sticher or iTunes and download the MP3 here.

