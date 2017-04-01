Gillmor Gang: Blank Check
The Gillmor Gang — Doc Searls, Keith Teare, Frank Radice, Kevin Marks, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, March 31, 2017. Doc checks AdTech’s pulse, Google poisons search with Fake News, and Social stews over trust. Plus the latest G3 (below) with Denise Howell, Halley Suitt Tucker, Elisa Camahort Page, Kristie Wells, and Tina Chase Gillmor.
@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @fradice, @kevinmarks, @kteare
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmorTech
G3: Swamp People
