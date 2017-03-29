Valerian’s new trailer shows what a city spanning 1,000 planets looks like

A thousand planets. One mission to save them all. Watch the new #Valerian trailer and like this Tweet to explore more. In theaters July 21 pic.twitter.com/dUau9Hz697 — Valerian Movie (@ValerianMovie) March 29, 2017

Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets promises stylish, sci-fi action with the kind of whimsy and fun you can’t find an ounce of across all of DC’s gritty comic book reboots. Valerian is a very different kind of comic book source material, of course – and Besson is a very different kind of movie maker.

The second trailer for the movie, which is coming July 21, shows us a bit more of the sheer scale of a city made up of 1,000 planets, as well as a fairly extended scene of some action on a Tatooine-ish desert planetscape. The sum effect is that I want to see this movie as much, if not more badly, than ever before.