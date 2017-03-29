Gadgets
Android
essential
computing
andy rubin

Android co-founder’s new smartphone confirmed to run Android

Posted by
Next Story

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will include a video game festival, too

The new smartphone from Andy Rubin, which will be the debut product of his new company Essential, will indeed run Android for its operating system. It looked that way from the tiny peek at the corner we got from Rubin’s tweet earlier this week, but now Google’s Eric Schmidt has confirmed it’ll be one of a few “phenomenal new choices for Android users coming very soon.”

First of all:

But furthermore, this sounds like things between Essential and Google are very friendly, which could mean we’ll see a new type of close collaboration evocative of the Nexus era. Google has clearly staked out its own new kind of territory with phones it builds itself, opting for a strategy competitive with what Apple and Samsung have done with their top-tier premium devices.

Also, Schmidt’s teaser comes on Samsung Galaxy S8 day, which seems like no accidental omen. Android’s leading ranks have typically included Samsung and basically no one else, so it’ll be very interesting indeed if Essential is one among a few new options headed to the table.

Crunchbase

  • Motorola

  • Peek

    • Founded 2014
    • Overview Peek is a smartphone application that enables its users to create and share photo stories. It is a user-friendly application that allows them to share life experiences with friends.
    • Location New York, NY
    • Categories Apps
    • Website http://joinpeek.com
    • Full profile for Peek

  • Android

  • Andy Rubin

    • Bio Andy Rubin is the founder and CEO of Playground Global, a studio that provides resources, mentorship and funding to startups making hardware devices. Andy is most known for his instrumental work in mobile, acting as the co-founder and CEO for both Android and Danger Inc., and SVP of Mobile at Google. Andy joined the Google team in 2005 through the acquisition of Android, which under his leadership …
    • Full profile for Andy Rubin

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • essential
  • computing
  • andy rubin
  • Android
  • Gadgets
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Mobile

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will include a video game festival, too

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard