Crunch Report | Uber Releases Its Diversity Report
Hillary Clinton discusses diversity and inclusion in Silicon Valley
- Chinese internet giant Tencent buys 5% of Tesla
- Uber’s first diversity report is not the worst thing ever
- Elon Musk’s Neuralink wants to boost the brain to keep up with AI
- Twitch to start selling video games this week
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
