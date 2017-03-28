Disrupt
Crunch Report | Uber Releases Its Diversity Report

Hillary Clinton discusses diversity and inclusion in Silicon Valley

Today’s Stories 

  1. Chinese internet giant Tencent buys 5% of Tesla
  2. Uber’s first diversity report is not the worst thing ever
  3. Elon Musk’s Neuralink wants to boost the brain to keep up with AI
  4. Twitch to start selling video games this week

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

