Tesla refutes claims in racial harassment lawsuit filed by one of its workers

Tesla has refuted the contents of a lawsuit filed by an employee who alleges that he was the victim of racial harassment and discrimination while working at the company.

DeWitt Lambert, a 44-year-old black man working on the assembly line at Tesla’s California-based plant, claimed in a suit that he was “subjected to racial slurs and lewd behavior” from co-workers for more than a year.

“They would call him the N-word throughout his workday, talk about the size of his penis and even placed a drill gun into his buttocks,” the lawsuit — which was filed by the California Civil Rights Law Group — added.

Lambert is currently suspended with full pay while Tesla conducts an investigation into the apparent incidents, the company confirmed. It, however, refuted a number of the claims from the lawsuit when contacted for comment.

“The lawsuit has been timed to coincide with a carefully planned media blitz in an attempt to create a disingenuous narrative that is at odds with the facts,” the car maker told TechCrunch in a statement.

Lambert said an incident caught on video in 2015 is evidence of the threats and racist language that he endured from a group of then-colleagues. Despite multiple complaints to Tesla HR, he claims he wasn’t transferred to a new area of work until April 2016 while, according to the suit, “most, if not all” of the workers who allegedly harassed him were promoted while he was not.

Tesla said that its first investigation of the 2015 incident found that “there was no objective evidence that anything inappropriate occurred toward Dewitt.” It noted that Lambert had socialized outside of work with the accused employees and that he used “the same racially insensitive language that he had complained about,” suggesting that the incident had been taken out of context.

Tesla denied Lambert was overlooked for promotions. It said he was promoted one year ago, while a second promotion was denied after he was given a final warning for repeatedly violating company policy by posting photos of “confidential” Tesla technology on Facebook.

The company reopened the case in July 2016 when it said Lambert provided previously unseen video evidence of the incident. However, it didn’t progress further. In Tesla’s own words, the HR representative who led the previous investigation left days after the case was reopened and failed to pass it over to colleague.

The trail appeared to go dead at this point, despite Tesla saying that Lambert continued to communicate with HR staff on an array of apparently separate topics. Six months later, he filed the lawsuit.

Tesla confirmed it terminated “several employees” in relation to the incident, although it added that “Dewitt’s version of events is not supported by the facts.” The company said a screenshot from a Facebook Messenger conversation between Lambert and one of the accused — which it provided to TechCrunch — suggests that Lambert’s original complaint was filed as an act of revenge because he believed his coworkers had filmed him threatening a fellow employee and then provided the footage to Tesla HR. Tesla said that no such video was given to its HR department.

“[We] have suspended Dewitt with pay so that we can finish investigating the circumstances of the instant messages that were just provided to us about his threats of violence against coworkers. We will continue to take action as necessary, including parting ways with anyone whose behavior prevents Tesla from being a great place to work,” it added.

Full details of the lawsuit can be found here. Tesla’s full statement is below: