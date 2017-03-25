Tobias Stone talks about identity, cryptography, and the future of citizenship

In this episode of Technotopia I walk to Tobias Stone, a writer, entrepreneur, and academic. Tobias has been writing on Trump and Brexit and worked with Identity.ee, a workgroup focused on cryptographically proven citizenship.

Stone believes that the Estonian model of e-idenity is the future and that the mission for every country should be to make their workers, citizen, and expats digital. Featured above is his family dog, Mycroft.

