michael arrington
Kevin Marks
Keith Teare
Gillmor Gang: Loose Change
Posted by Steve Gillmor (@stevegillmor)
Tobias Stone talks about identity, cryptography, and the future of citizenship
The Gillmor Gang — Michael Arrington, Keith Teare, Doc Searls, Kevin Marks, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, March 24, 2017. Twitter ponders subscription services, Medium gets $5 from Steve and maybe Doc, Keith and Kevin offer their 2 cents from across the pond, and Mike holds down the fort from Crunchfund HQ.
@stevegillmor, @arrington, @dsearls, @kevinmarks, @kteare
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
Michael Arrington
Michael Arrington is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of TechCrunch, a blog that covers startups and technology news. Born in Huntington Beach, California, Arrington grew up in Huntington Beach, California and Surrey, England. He attended the University of California, Berkeley
- Full profile for Michael Arrington
Doc Searls
In The World is Flat, Thomas L. Friedman calls Doc "one of the most respected technology writers in America." Searches for Doc on Google tend to bring up piles of results, owing to his work as: * Senior Editor of Linux Journal, the premier Linux monthly and one of the world's leading technology magazines. * Co-author of The Cluetrain Manifesto, a book that was Amazon's #1 sales & marketing bestseller
- Full profile for Doc Searls
Kevin Marks
Kevin Marks is a software engineer. Kevin served as an evangelist for OpenSocial and as a software engineer at Google. In June 2009 he announced his resignation. From September 2003 to January 2007 he was Principal Engineer at Technorati
- Full profile for Kevin Marks
Keith Teare
Keith Teare is a Founder and Executive Chairman at Accelerated Digital Ventures Ltd - A UK based global investment company focused on startups at all stages. He was previously founder at the Palo Alto incubator, Archimedes Labs. Archimedes was the original incubator for TechCrunch and since 2011 has invested, accelerated or incubated many Silicon valley startups including Quixey; M.dot (sold to GoDaddy)
- Full profile for Keith Teare
Steve Gillmor
Steve Gillmor is a technology commentator, editor, and producer in the enterprise technology space. He is Head of Technical Media Strategy at salesforce.com and a TechCrunch contributing editor. Gillmor previously worked with leading musical artists including Paul Butterfield, David Sanborn, and members of The Band after an early career as a record producer and filmmaker with Columbia Records' Firesign
- Full profile for Steve Gillmor
