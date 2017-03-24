Get your pitch applications in for the Boulder Micro-Meetup

A reminder that I’ll be holding a micro-meetup at Boomtown on Broadway in Boulder, Colorado on Wednesday, March 29th at 7pm.

You’ll have 2 minutes to pitch in front of two local judges and then 2 minutes of questions. No slides, no props, no costumes (Ok, maybe costumes.)

Boomtown is at 2060 Broadway B1 in the basement. To get there, park around Spruce and Broadway and it’s in the same building as Zeal Optics and Unseen Bean. The closest public parking available is in the parking garage or public lots on Spruce; on-street meters and lots are free after 7pm. There is three-hour free parking a block away on Pine and surrounding streets.

You can RSVP here. Space is limited, so please sign up early.

You can sign up to pitch here and I’ll pick eight folks by next Monday.