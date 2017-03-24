Equity Podcast: Apple and Amazon buy more companies, and Uber’s saga

Welcome to the second episode of TechCrunch’s newest podcast, Equity, our venture capital-focused show focused on the numbers, people and companies driving the technology industry.

This week, TechCrunch’s Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley, and myself were joined by special guest Elizabeth “Beezer” Clarkson from Sapphire Ventures.

We discussed the potential for rising M&A in the tech space, with a special focus on what Apple and the other giants are up to (hint: they are buying things), how well early-stage investors can make out even when deals get tough, the troubled situation at Uber, and, of course, a comment or two on the improving IPO market.

(Note: The 1982 Tylenol incident was mentioned on the show today. It was brought up only as a historical anecdote).

