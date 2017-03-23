Walmart’s Vudu app now converts your physical movies to digital for $2 each

Want to build a movie library without having to re-purchase all the DVDs and Blu-rays you already purchased? Walmart’s streaming video service Vudu has you covered, with a new feature available via its iPhone and Android mobile apps. The new “Disc-to-Digital” feature allows users to scan the barcode on the case for their DVD or Blu-Ray movies, pay a $2 per movie fee for the transfer, and optionally upgrade DVD titles to HD quality for $5 per title.

It’s a smart feature that offers a deep discount to users vs buying digital copies of these movies all over again, and the upgrade option is still cheaper than it’ll be in most cases to buy a new HD-quality copy of a film. The service is available for around 8,000 movies from a variety of studios, including Paramount, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, Universal and Warner Bros., and Walmart says more movies will be added to the library over time, too.

Digitized movies are loaded into a user’s library automatically, and then made available wherever they can access the Vudu service. There’s a catch that prevents you from just running around scanning all the DVDs and Blu-rays you can find, however: The Disc-to-Digital option is only available when the app can determine via geolocation that it’s at the user’s home billing address, so kill that plan to hop over to Best Buy’s video section before it developers any further.

Arguably, the idea of owned collections of media is an increasingly quaint one thanks to the rise of Netflix and other on-demand services, even with regards to digital libraries. But if you’ve already got the discs and want to make it easier to watch the stuff you did invest in previously, without hassle and with a relatively low upgrade fee, this seems like a good way to go.