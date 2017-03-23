New augmented reality visualization app Dotty has launched in the app store

As augmented reality continues its march into the workplace, new tools are emerging to integrate collaboration and visualization tools into virtual and augmented reality.

One application, which recently launched on both iOS and Android, is DOTTY, which provides three-dimensional visualization tools for augmented reality viewers.

Recently accepted into the Plug and Play [Internet of Things] accelerator, Dotty is in talks with companies ranging from Lowes to Panasonic and Macy’s about use cases for its visualization tools for augmented reality platforms.

The company’s first big rollout is an integration with TurboSquid, the three-dimensional image library. “We are working with TurboSquid to convert their library into AR and VR,” says Dotty co-founder Ajay Shah. “We can take any platform and convert it into AR. That’s really what’s going to take AR to the next level.”

Dotty began as a 3D printing insole company in the same vein as Sols, and was trying to beat that company at its own game. In 2014, the company signed an agreement in Oakley and began its pivot from 3D printing to 3D visualization.

Shah met his co-founders at the University of Wallagong in Australia. Wesley McCombe and co-founder Russell Considine were both working on visualization and networking technologies who went on to have careers with Royal Dutch Shell and Itron (respectively). The three came together to work on the 3D printing business to take advantage of the perceived opportunity in the market.

That initial contract was to layer different sunglasses onto scanned images of customers’ faces, scaling the sunglasses to fit in a “try before you buy” feature. Now, however, the company has much bigger aspirations.

“Every other augmented reality company talks about it as putting furniture into your home,” says Shah. “We break things down from complex systems so that the technology can be used for training and teaching on site.”

It’s a market that’s attracted a number of players including Upskill (the former APX Labs), and the Israeli company Cimagine (which was bought by Snap last year).

On the hardware side, Dotty has sewed up a partnership with Osterhout Design Group, the (eye)wearable manufacturer which raised $58 million last year in a deal led by 21st Century Fox.