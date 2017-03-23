Hulu’s trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale is appropriately chilling

Hulu’s original series The Handmaid’s Tale, which debuts on April 26, is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, which is a work of fiction. Try to keep that in mind as you listen to the opening lines of narration in this first full-length trailer, which sound worryingly documentarian.

The trailer gives a quick-cut synopsis of the world’s quick progress from essentially contemporary reality into a fictional dystopia in which women essentially have no rights and are basically used as breeding stock. The series stars Mad Men vet Elisabeth Moss, as well as The Leftovers’ Ann Dowd and Gilmore Girl Alexis Bledel.

I’m not the only one who thinks the timing and tone of this Hulu Original is a bit on the nose: Women demonstrating at the Texas Senate on Monday regarding two bills related to abortion under consideration donned outfits that look pulled from the program’s costuming department: