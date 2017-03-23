Apps
Facebook
imessage
facebook messenger

Facebook Messenger rolls out mention alerts and message Reaction emoji

Posted by
Next Story

Instagram begins blurring some sensitive content, opens two-factor to all

Group chat will get a bit less chaotic with the global rollout of two Facebook Messenger features it was previously testing in Vietnam.

Users can now @mention friends in a group chat to send them a special notification to reply to your message so they don’t miss it in a noisy thread. You just type @, then the person’s name or in-thread nickname, and the name will be highlighted and that person will get an alert.

Meanwhile, Facebook is bringing its News Feed Reactions to Messenger so you can reply by attaching a love, smile, wow, sad, angry, thumbs-up or thumbs-down emoji to a specific message. This way you’ll be able to simply express agreement, disagreement, or an emotion about a particular message even if a bunch of other messages have come in since.

Tap and hold on a message to pull up the Reactions menu and select one. Everyone will see a counter of different reactions on the message, and you can tap that counter to see exactly who reacted how. Reactions work in on-on-one chats too.

  1. 1-introducing

  2. 2-reactions

  3. 3-morereactions

  4. 4-mentions

  5. 01-screen-default-framed

  6. 02-screen-panel-reactions-framed

  7. 03-screen-love-anim-framed

  8. 04-screen-love-count-framed

  9. 05-receiver-notification-framed

  10. 06-live-reaction-framed

  11. 07-quick-add-framed

  12. 08-detail-view-framed

  13. 09-WWW

  14. 01-notification-framed

  15. 03-mention-sheet-framed

  16. 04-mention-composer-framed

  17. 05-mention-sent-thread-framed

  18. 06-mention-actions-thread

 View Slideshow
Exit

The ‘Thumbs-down’ Reaction could be interpreted as Facebook’s first real ‘Dislike button’.  However, Facebook calls it a ‘No’ Reaction and told me that since people often use Messenger for coordinating logistics, it wanted to add easy ways to vote for or against a proposed plan.

TechCrunch first spotted and reported on a test of Messenger Reactions early this month, and also saw that users in Vietnam were trying out mentions. Reactions works very similar to iOS 10’s iMessage’s Tapback reactions launched in September, and Slack’s more expansive and long-standing emoji reaction selector.

Messenger Reactions work the same as iMessage Tapback Reactions that launched last year

Doubling down on group chat is smart for Messenger at a time when it’s been criticized for injecting social media content broadcasting into the communication app via Snapchat Stories clone Messenger Day. Messenger actually started as a group chat app called Beluga before Facebook acquired it. With mentions and Reactions, Facebook could use it’s better group chat experience than SMS to win users from the status quo.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • imessage
  • facebook messenger
  • Facebook
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Mobile

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Instagram begins blurring some sensitive content, opens two-factor to all

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard