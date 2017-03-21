The Gladius underwater drone will shoot in 4K as it reaches the briny deep

First drones took to the air. Now they take to the sea! The Gladius is basically a remote controlled submarine with a 4K camera that can dive to 100 meters.



I’ve looked at a prototype and it’s quite handsome. A big, yellow double barreled monster the beast is controlled via a phone-connected remote and it is semi-tethered which means it can roll out about 500 meters with the right gear.

The basic kit comes with the drone, a 1080p camera, 30 meter tether, and a “wifi bouy” that acts as a sort of a repeater. It’s designed to be deployed from the beach but you can dump it into the sea from anywhere. It costs $599 for early birds and the 4K model costs $799. It has “four degrees of freedom” which means you can dive deep to meet a turtle or a fridge.​

I’ll have a fuller review once it gets warmer in Brooklyn but from what I’ve seen it looks to be a clever and cool way to have fun at the beach or spot rusted guns in the Gowanus.