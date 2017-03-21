Alexa voice control and Prime’s subscriber base have suddenly made Amazon a real contender in music alongside Spotify, Apple and YouTube. But can a streaming service succeed as a perk bundled with free two-day shipping?

At TechCrunch’s Disrupt NY conference in May, we’ll ask the most aptly named executive in tech, Amazon’s VP of Music Steve Boom. Formerly a 10-year Yahoo employee who ended up as an SVP before working at location startup Loopt, Boom will discuss the shifting dynamics of the digital music economy.

Will Amazon do for musicians what it did for book authors, democratizing access to an audience willing to pay? And will streaming services have the same impact on record labels as they did on book stores, replacing the physical distribution channels with a convenient but frighteningly centralized repository of content?

How will voice control change music consumption? What differentiates Amazon Music? And will Amazon fund original audio content the way it produces shows for Prime Instant Video?

