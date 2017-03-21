Crunch Report | Apple’s New Video Editing App
Next Story
All 51 startups that debuted at Y Combinator W17 Demo Day 2
Today’s Stories
- Apple offers its own take on Snapchat and Instagram Stories with the simple Clips video editing app
- US authorities ban electronics larger than a phone from flights from 13 countries
- Hyperloop Transportation Technologies starts building its first full-size passenger pod
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES