Apple
clips
capsule
App
abu dhabi

Crunch Report | Apple’s New Video Editing App

Posted by
Next Story

All 51 startups that debuted at Y Combinator W17 Demo Day 2

Today’s Stories 

  1. Apple offers its own take on Snapchat and Instagram Stories with the simple Clips video editing app
  2. US authorities ban electronics larger than a phone from flights from 13 countries
  3. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies starts building its first full-size passenger pod

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Teleprompter: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • clips
  • capsule
  • Apple
  • App
  • abu dhabi
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

All 51 startups that debuted at Y Combinator W17 Demo Day 2

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard