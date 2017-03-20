Asia
reliance jio
india
idea cellular

Vodafone India confirms it is merging with Idea Cellular to form India’s largest telco

Posted by
Next Story

Tech In Asia is raising $6M to double down on its recruitment business

Vodafone India has confirmed that it has reached an agreement to acquire rival Idea Cellular. The deal, which is being painted as a merger, will create India’s largest operator with some 377 million customers.

The company revealed it was in talks with Idea Cellular over a deal in January, and the coming-together was announced today. Subject to the relevant approvals, it is expected to close sometime next year.

Vodafone is taking an initial 45.1 percent stake in the combined entity, with Idea Cellular parent Aditya Birla Group holding 26 percent. The duo have arranged a schedule that will see those shareholdings equalized over time. However, if after four years both parties don’t own the same amount, Vodafone has agreed to sell down its shares to ensure parity of ownership over the following five years.

Vodafone and Idea rank second and third in India with around 200 million and 177 million customers. Post-merger, the joint entity will overtake Airtel, which claims 269 million subscribers, as things stand. But Airtel is also on the cusp of M&A, too. It announced plans to gobble up Telenor India in a move that will bolster it with an additional 44 million subscribers. That’s not enough to beat out Vodafone-Idea, but that’s hardly the point here: the telcos are all reacting to the disruption caused by the emergence of Reliance Jio, the ambitious upstart funded by India’s wealthiest businessman.

Reliance introduced a series of low-cost offerings last November, including 4G coverage, which saw it reach 100 million subscribers in 170 days. The operator initially offered a free internet package which will end April 1, after which it will be interesting to see how it competes with its rivals. Already, though, they are making plans to be more competitive. Vodafone India said its merger with Idea will net it significant savings as both operators pool infrastructure and associated costs.

Substantial cost and capex synergies with an estimated net present value of approximately INR670 billion (US$10.0 billion) after integration costs and spectrum liberalisation payments, with estimated run-rate savings of INR140 billion (US$2.1 billion) on an annual basis by the fourth full year post completion.

“The combined company will have the scale required to ensure sustainable consumer choice in a competitive market and to expand new technologies — such as mobile money services — that have the potential to transform daily life for every Indian,” Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao added in a statement.

Featured Image: Flickr UNDER A CC BY 2.0 LICENSE

Crunchbase

  • Vodafone

    • Founded 1999
    • Overview Vodafone is a mobile telecommunications company that offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; fixed broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting as well as internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and unified communications services. The company also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money transfer and payment service that enables customers …
    • Location Newbury, P4
    • Categories Internet, Telecommunications, Mobile
    • Website http://vodafone.com
    • Full profile for Vodafone

  • Idea Cellular

    • Founded 1995
    • Overview Idea Cellular is a pan-India integrated GSM operator offering 2G and 3G services, and has its own NLD and ILD operations, and ISP license. It is a multinational corporation with revenue in excess of 4 billion U.S. dollars, revenue market share of nearly 15%, and subscriber base of over 121 million for year 2013. It is India’s 3rd largest mobile operator, and Idea ranks among the Top 10 country operators …
    • Location Mumbai, 16
    • Categories Telecommunications
    • Full profile for Idea Cellular

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • reliance jio
  • india
  • idea cellular
  • Asia
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Asia

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Tech In Asia is raising $6M to double down on its recruitment business

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard