Piwik raises $2 million to truly liberate your analytics

You know when you set up a website and you add a Google Analytics tracker to see how many visitors you have? What you’re actually doing is giving Google and other parties access to your stats and users. Sure there are privacy protections in place and things aren’t all that bad but what if your website or app is particularly sensitive? Then you use something like Piwik or, now, Piwik Pro.

Piwik is a completely free and open source analytics software akin to Webalizer, the analytics tool of choice for websites circa 1999. Piwik is the next generation of that product and the name sounds like “little beer” in Polish, which is also pretty exciting.

Created by Maciej Zawadziński and Piotr Korzeniowski Piwik is a proudly Polish product and is quite popular with the security conscious set. They recently raised capital from the Warsaw Equity Group to bring out a new “marketing technology suite that will provide data-sensitive companies with 100% control of their data and compliance with privacy regulations.”

“Piwik PRO is developing a comprehensive marketing technology stack, which includes web and mobile analytics, a data management platform, tag management, and content personalization. This marketing suite will provide any enterprise or organization 100 percent data ownership and privacy compliance in an on-premise or cloud environment,” said Zawadziński.

Zawadziński started one of the first blog advertising platforms in Poland and sold two companies before doubling down on Piwik Pro. Korzeniowski worked at HP and KPMG. They are currently supplying analytics fro Hewlett-Packard, Accenture, Government of Netherlands, and the European Commission.

This is one of the largest investments in the region to date – I’ve been following things over there for a while and funding is hard in Central Europe – and it points to a way forward for tech-savvy and privacy-leaning startups in Poland and all Mitteleuropa. Privacy, as they say, is pretty important.