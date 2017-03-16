Tesla to raise over $1 billion to help offset risk for Model 3 production

Tesla is looking to raise a total of around $1.15 billion from stock and convertible senior notes as a way to help “further reduce any risks” that it’ll incur as it scales its business to handle its aggressive Model 3 production schedule, the company said on Wednesday. Tesla’s decision to pad out its balance sheet with more capital was anticipated by many analysts, and a fair number of Wall Street watchers actually thought Tesla would seek more to help it grow based on recent comments made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The Model 3 is set to begin full production this year, with pre-production begun in February with a temporary production line pause to help get processes ready at its Fremont factory ready for the new vehicle. The split of the new funding efforts will see Tesla pursue $250 million in common stock offering, with $750 million raised via convertible notes due in 2022. Elon Musk himself will personally contribute by buying $25 million in Tesla stock, Reuters reports.

Tesla last raised cash via stock offering in May 2016, selling $1.4 billion worth of shares to help it expand its production capacity.

Musk said on the company’s earnings results conference call in February that while Tesla could finish its production preparations for Model 3 without bringing in new funds, that would put the company “close to the edge” in terms of its overall cash position, and said it was then sensible for the electric carmaker to bring in new funds to help offset the risk that cutting it that close would entail for shareholders.