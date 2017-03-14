To everyone in the five boroughs and beyond, mark your calendars: TechCrunch is set to take Manhattan like so many tech-obsessed Muppets. On April 6, the team will be launching our first TC Takes Manhattan event for an all-day techstravaganza, starting with the TC Include Interactive Pitch Practice at 5:30PM, at WeWork Grand Central.

The kickoff event will be a combination mixer and pitch practice aimed at helping female and underrepresented founders hone their pitching skills. The interactive panel will be facilitated by ELEVACAO CEO, chair and founding director Marisa Warren, who will be joined by a group of investors and TechCrunch writers.

The two-hour event will be focused on helping founders perfect the problem and solution elements of their pitch, while better defining their business models. Three founders will be selected at random for a chance to pitch to win tickets and a demo table at Disrupt New York in May. The Pitch Practice is being presented in conjunction with The ELEVACAO Foundation, a charity aimed at helping women entrepreneurs launch successful startups.

You can grab your tickets for the event right here.

And hey, that’s only one of four events we’re holding the evening of April 6. We’ll be hosting concurrent pitch practices at WeWork’s Bryant Park and Times Square locations, along with a big tech-themed trivia night starting at 7PM at Stage 48. For a full list of events, check out the TechCrunch Takes Manhattan page.

See you in a few weeks!