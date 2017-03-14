Rockstars party, MCs invest

In the world of music, rockstars party while MCs invest.

Following the launch of Jay Z’s new VC vehicle, Arrive, earlier this month, we did a data pull on how music industry moguls spend their ducats. And hip hop artists are way ahead of rock stars when it comes to making tech investments, according to an analysis of Crunchbase data.

There are more than a dozen hip hop and pop stars in the Crunchbase dataset who have invested in startups. Several of them have only done one deal or last invested years ago.

About six, however, are pretty consistent investors or are deeply enmeshed in the tech scene. Rock stars, by contrast, weren’t prolific investors, with the occasional exception like U2’s Bono, a co-founder of media and technology investment firm Elevation Partners.

On the hip hop and pop side, here’s a rundown on the top celebrity investors and the deals they’ve done.

Jay Z isn’t the only one on the active investor list who has invested in early stage companies that have gone on to raise larger rounds. Snoop, for instance, joined a $10 million round for Eaze in 2015, and company went on to close a $13 round the next year. Legend, meanwhile, participated in a $33 million round for Thrive, which went on to raise $110 million a year later.

Still, when it comes to return multiples, it will be hard for anyone to top Chamillionaire’s Maker Studios investment. If he keeps making those kinds of deals, many are predicting he’ll have to change his name to Chabillionaire.

Featured Image: Jewel Samad/Getty Images