Gillmor Gang: Mojo Filter
Posted by Steve Gillmor (@stevegillmor)
The Gillmor Gang — Michael Arrington, Keith Teare, John Taschek, Frank Radice, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, March 10, 2017. The Gang blends fake tech news with real media disruption and machine learning-aided AI. Plus the latest G3 (below) with Denise Howell, Francine Hardaway, Mary Hodder, and Tina Chase Gillmor.
G3: Cuckoo Clock
- Bio Frank Radice is the Managing Partner of Vida F.R. Company in New York, and BadCatCo. Promotion, marketing, media, and production consulting in London. Radice serves as Expert-in-Residence at the global marketing agency, Definition 6/TheNewsMarket, where he advises leadership and clients on strategy and issues pertinent to the evolution and transformation of the broadcasting, cable, and digital industries. He …
- Bio John Taschek is vice president of strategy at salesforce.com. He is responsible for corporate product strategy, corporate intelligence and market influence. Taschek came to company in 2003, bringing over 20 years of technology evaluation experience. Taschek currently is also the editorial director for CloudBlog - an independent blog run as an adjunct to salesforce.com's web properties. He occasionally …
- Bio Keith Teare is a Founder and Executive Chairman at Accelerated Digital Ventures Ltd - A UK based global investment company focused on startups at all stages. He was previously founder at the Palo Alto incubator, Archimedes Labs. Archimedes was the original incubator for TechCrunch and since 2011 has invested, accelerated or incubated many Silicon valley startups including Quixey; M.dot (sold to GoDaddy); …
- Bio J. Michael Arrington is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of [TechCrunch](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/techcrunch), a blog that covers startups and technology news. Born in Huntington Beach, California, Arrington grew up in Huntington Beach, California and Surrey, England. He attended the [University of California, Berkeley](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/university-of-california-berkeley-2) …
- Bio Steve Gillmor is a technology commentator, editor, and producer in the enterprise technology space. He is Head of Technical Media Strategy at salesforce.com and a TechCrunch contributing editor. Gillmor previously worked with leading musical artists including Paul Butterfield, David Sanborn, and members of The Band after an early career as a record producer and filmmaker with Columbia Records' Firesign …
