Crunch Report | Oculus CTO Is Suing ZeniMax
Next Story
Watch Zelda’s directors go deep on creating the masterpiece that is Breath Of The Wild
Today’s Stories
- Bolt Threads debuts its first product, a $314 tie made from spiderwebs
- Oculus CTO John Carmack is suing ZeniMax for $22.5 million
- Google partners with VCs to host its own machine learning startup competition
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES