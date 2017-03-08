Nominations now open for The Europas European Tech Startup Awards 2017

Nominations are now open for The Europas, the European Tech Startup Awards and one-day conference. The Europas will be held on 13 June 2017, in London at Here East, and are officially part of London Tech Week. TechCrunch is the exclusive media sponsor of the conference and awards.

You can nominate an individual (founder, investor etc), startup, accelerator or venture investor which you think deserves to be recognized for their achievements in the last 12 months. The deadline for nominations is 17 March.

The Europas Awards have been going for the last eight years and is the only independent and editorially driven event to recognise how amazing the European tech startup scene is. It is free to enter, free to win and is judged by industry peers. It’s also been featured in Bloomberg, VentureBeat, Forbes, Tech.eu, The Memo, Smart Company, Cnet, many others and of course, TechCrunch.

It’s also accompanied by a super efficient (and fun!) one-day conference which dives into all the major tech startup issues in an array of main stage and breakout sessions.

There is also a VIP event on June 12, PathFounders, specifically geared to fund-raising startups and investors.

Speakers can apply to speak here and Early Bird Tickets are available here.

Attendees of The Europas will automatically receive deep discounts to TechCrunch Disrupt Europe, to be held in Berlin later this year. The Judges for this year’s awards will be announced soon.

As well as main stage speakers and panels, the ‘special sauce’ of The Europas is the small, intimate breakout sessions where delegates can deep-dive into vertical topics with expert speakers. Plus the more fun stuff in the programme, like the music and cultural side events. Too early to remember? Remind yourself with the Facebook event or get the newsletter.

The ‘Super Early Bird 2-for-1’ tickets are now on sale, the Founders-only ‘PathFounders‘ application form is open and the first speakers will include:

Alicia Navarro, Skimlinks

Azeem Azhar, The Exponential View

Austin Rathe, MoreUnited.co.uk

Barbara Belvisi, Hardware Club

Brock Pierce, Blockchain Capital

Crystal Rose, Sensay

David Benigson, Signal Media

Eileen Burbridge, Passion Capital

Fred Destin, Accel Partners

Dr. Molly Malouf, Wellness expert

Mark Little, Storyful

Reshma Sohoni, Seedcamp

Sarah Wood, Unruly

Saul Klein, LocalGlobe VC

Sitar Teli, Connect Ventures

Sherry Coutu, Scaleup Institute

Tim Jackson, Lean Investments

Tina Baker, Jag Shaw Baker

Tracy Doree, Kindred Capital

Vince Walsh, UCL professor of Human Brain Research

In addition, featured attendees include:

Ben Tompkins, Eden Ventures

Chrys Chrysanthou, Notion Capital

Janne Kyttanen, WTF VC

Karen McCormick, Beringea

Sandy Mckinnon, Pentech Ventures

Jeff Lynn, Seedrs

Jon Bradford, Dubai Future Accelerators

Simon Murdoch, Episode1 Partners

Michael Jackson, Mangrove Capital

Instead of thousands of people, think of a great summer event with just 2,000 of the most interesting and useful people you could hope to meet.

• No secret VIP rooms, which means you get to interact with the Speakers

• Key Founders and investors speaking; featured attendees invited to just network

• Expert speeches, discussions, and Q&A directly from the main stage

• Intimate “breakout” sessions with key players on vertical topics

• The opportunity to meet almost everyone in those small groups, super-charging your networking

• Journalists from major tech titles, newspapers and business broadcasters

• A parallel Founders-only track (PathFounders) geared towards fund-raising and hyper-networking

• A stunning awards dinner and party which honors both the hottest startups and the leading lights in the European startup scene

• All on one day to maximise your time in London

That’s what The Europas aims to achieve. A great group of people from all over Europe, with key investors, founders and ecosystem players.

And what better way to do that in the summer sun, in London’s coolest part of town, with a drink in your hand, the prospect of some great conversations, and a fantastic party and celebration of the European startup scene in the evening.

This year the event is also moving East, to the amazing new ‘Hear East’ location, a locus for startups, and right by the incredible cultural quarter of Hackney Wick. And don’t worry, there will be super-cool hotels for people to hang out together in.

That’s just the beginning. There’s more to come…

There are three types of tickets available

• Daytime conference and evening awards tickets (valid all day, June 13th) – this ticket includes the daytime conference and the awards dinner with ceremony and after party. It includes refreshments and lunch during the conference, and the awards drinks reception and dinner. Get your ticket here.

• Evening Awards-only tickets (valid from 18.00 until midnight, June 13th) – this ticket is for the awards dinner with ceremony and after party. It includes the awards drinks reception and dinner. Individual tickets are on sale here.

If you wish to purchase a table for 10 or 12 guest or a half table for 5 guests, please contact petra@twistedtree.co.uk.

• PathFounders (valid 12-14 June including The Europas conference and awards: this ticket is for start-up Founders only (and invite-only early stage investors) and includes the PathFounders programme. PathFounders commences early afternoon on 12 June and ends early afternoon on 14 June. You can apply for a Pathfounders ticket here.

PathFounders is the exclusive event for startup Founders, in particular those at an early stage and/or fund-raising. On the day before the Europas on 12 June, by invitation-only, PathFounders will bring together Founders and Investors in a series of exclusive networking experiences in London. This will bring 150 of Europe’s hottest early-stage Founders together with Europe’s best VCs and Angel Investors in a relaxed environment with amazing hospitality.

The Europas Awards 2017 are held in association with London Tech Week and sponsors include HereEast, Highland Capital Partners, ihorizon, JAG Shaw Baker, Orrick, and Fieldhouse Associates.

