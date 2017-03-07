Are you sitting on campus but dreaming of the Big Apple? We’ve got the opportunity for you.

TechCrunch is thrilled to announce that we will once again be giving college students the opportunity to purchase deeply discounted tickets to Disrupt NY 2017, so all you undergrad and graduate students can attend the best startup show in New York, even on a ramen budget.

Student Disrupt tickets will set you back just $300 each, which is just about what it will cost you to buy the latest edition of a textbook you’ll need for a single class this semester.

But, for the same price as your Biology 101 textbook, you’ll get an all-access pass to everything that makes Disrupt so awesome. You’ll get to hear from industry leaders in a series of interviews and lectures that take place throughout the three-day conference, and learn valuable lessons you just won’t get from a textbook.

Plus, you’ll get to check out some pretty amazing early-stage startups in the Startup Alley and Hardware Alley, and watch as a few dozen companies compete in the Startup Battlefield competition. Battlefield companies pitch their products and services to our prominent panel of judges in the hopes of winning a $50,000 grand prize, the coveted Disrupt Cup, and the attention of the tech community at large.

Finally, unwind by attending the many parties and after-parties that will completely blow your school’s frat party out of the water, all while networking with the folks that very well could end up being your first post-grad employer once you’ve graduated, or even your co-founder as you create the next great product or service.

Disrupt is your gateway to the startup industry, and we really hope to see all you undergrad and graduate students there.

To sign up for the chance to purchase student Disrupt tickets, simply send an email to students@techcrunch.com with a copy of your valid student ID card and transcripts that show your current enrollment status. Once we’ve verified your info, we’ll send you information with how to purchase your deeply discounted Disrupt tickets.

Disrupt NY 2017 takes place May 15-17 at Manhattan’s Pier 36, and we can’t wait to see you all there.

