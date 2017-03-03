Okay Disrupt fans, you’ve procrastinated long enough. Today is the last day to get extra early-bird tickets to Disrupt NY 2017, so if you want to go to the best startup show in New York for the cheapest possible price, now is the time to act.

Seriously, you need to go and get your tickets now. Like right now. You can get them here.

Now that you’ve gotten the ticket and the pressure is off, here’s everything that extra early-bird ticket gets you.

For starters, you’ll get to check out a few dozen promising early-stage startups as they pitch our panel of judges in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition. Battlefield companies are vying for the chance to win $50,000, the coveted Disrupt Cup and, perhaps most importantly, the attention of the tech community at large.

Next, you’ll hear from our incredible lineup of speakers in a series of lectures and interviews that take place throughout the three-day conference. We’ve started building our top-tier line up of speakers and judges – check them out here.

We aren’t ready to announce this year’s speakers just yet, but they are shaping up to be just as special.

Finally, you’ll peruse the Startup Alley and Hardware Alley, where hundreds of companies demo their products and services to the thousands of Disrupt Attendees, and close up each day by attending the after-parties that keep the good times going long after the show floor closes up for the day.

To get in, you’re going to need a ticket. And the best way to get a ticket is to get an extra-early bird ticket and save $1,200 in the process. Today is the last day to get extra early-bird Disrupt tickets, so be sure to hit up our ticketing page today to save.

Disrupt NY 2017 takes place May 15-17 at Manhattan’s Pier 36. We can’t wait to see you there.