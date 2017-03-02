Susan Fowler Rigetti hires employment law firm in response to Uber’s actions

Former Uber employee Susan Fowler Rigetti, whose blog post detailing her experiences of sexual harassment and discriminatory behavior at the ride-hailing company, said Thursday on Twitter that she has hired California employment attorneys Baker, Curtis & Schwartz.

Her decision to retain legal counsel follows Uber’s decision to reference her by name in emails to customers looking to delete their account, and efforts she says the company has undertaken via a law firm to investigate her personally, separate from the firm used by former Attorney General Eric Holder in his Uber-sponsored investigation into the company and its HR practices.

Uber names/blames me for account deletes, and has a different law firm -not Holders – investigating me. I have hired https://t.co/IBL14Vj4o1 — Susan Fowler Rigetti (@susanthesquark) March 2, 2017

Rigetti said in a series of preceding tweets that she has heard from friends and connections who say they’ve been contacted with questions about “personal and intimate info,” though at the time she said she wasn’t sure who was responsible for these inquiries.

Uber has been identifying Fowler in emailed responses to customers who are deleting their account, asking if she was the reason why they’ve decided to go. It’s an unusual tactic and one that clearly assigns blame to Fowler Rigetti, rather than to the culture Uber posted and allowed to grow wherein her harassment was made possible, and perpetrated without significant consequence to the perpetrators and enablers involved.

If anyone deleted @Uber recently & got a message referring to Susan Fowler's story, please screencap it #DeleteUber https://t.co/uBiPZfNQQv — HUNTER S. FAILSON (@Bro_Pair) February 23, 2017

