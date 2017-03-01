Uber
Travis Kalanick
Craiglist
technology
Crunch Report | YouTube TV Is Live
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- Review: The Nintendo Switch
- YouTube unveils YouTube TV, its live TV streaming service
- In video, Uber CEO speaks openly about impact of competitors on pricing
- Craigslist founder donates $1M to investigative journalism nonprofit ProPublica
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Nintendo
- Founded 1889
- Overview Nintendo is a Japanese multinational consumer electronics company that develops game consoles. The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and distributing desktop and portable consoles and other related hardware and software components. It also offers entertainment products such as Family Computer (NES), Super Famicom (SNES), Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube, Wii, and Wii U. Nintendo …
- Location Redmond, WA
- Categories Consumer Electronics, Video Games, Gaming
- Website http://nintendo.com
- Full profile for Nintendo
-
Uber
- Founded 2009
- Overview Uber, a [San Francisco](/location/san-francisco/528f5e3c90d111115d1c2e4ff979d58e)-based technology startup, is innovating at the intersection of lifestyle and logistics. Uber connects riders with safe, reliable, convenient transportation providers at a variety of price-points in cities around the world.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
- Website http://www.uber.com
- Full profile for Uber
-
Craigslist
- Founded 1995
- Overview Craigslist is a supremely popular listings site. Craigslist was founded by [Craig Newmark](/person/craig-newmark) in March 1995 as an email list site for [San Francisco](/location/san-francisco/528f5e3c90d111115d1c2e4ff979d58e) and Bay Area events. In June 2000, it added its second city, [Boston](/location/boston/9898e533996b05148cc5302f60454c02), and then expanded to the major metropolitan cities …
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Advertising
- Founders Craig Newmark
- Website http://www.craigslist.org
- Full profile for Craigslist
-
Travis Kalanick
- Bio Travis Kalanick is a co-founder and the CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. Travis Kalanick is an entrepreneur in the areas of consumer internet, transportation, and enterprise content delivery. His most recent company, Uber, an on-demand black car service, seeks to be “Everyone’s Private Driver” by bringing disruptive technology and business innovation to urban transportation challenges. Prior …
- Full profile for Travis Kalanick
-
YouTube
- Founded 2005
- Overview YouTube is a video-sharing website created in February 2005 by three former [PayPal](/company/paypal) employees: [Chad Hurley](/person/chad-hurley), [Steve Chen](/person/steve-chen) and [Jawed Karim](/person/jawed-karim). YouTube enables users to upload, view and share videos. It uses [Adobe Flash](/product/adobe-flash) video and HTML5 technology to display a wide variety of user-generated video …
- Location San Bruno, CA
- Categories Internet, Video, Music
- Website http://www.youtube.com/
- Full profile for YouTube
-
Livestream
- Founded 2007
- Overview Livestream's mission is to connect people and live events. Livestream offers event owners a complete set of hardware and software tools to share their events with a growing community online. Livestream offers event owners a complete set of hardware and software tools to share their events live online. Nearly 50 million viewers watch hundreds of thousands of live events on Livestream each month from …
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Video Streaming, Software, Video
- Founders Phil Worthington, Max Haot, Dayananda Nanjundappa, Mark Kornfilt
- Website http://www.livestream.com
- Full profile for Livestream
-
Craig Newmark
- Bio Craig Newmark is an American internet entrepreneur. He is the founder and chairman of [Craigslist](https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/craigslist), a classified advertisements website for jobs, personals, for-sale and wanted items, services, resumes, and discussion forums. He is also the founder of Craigconnects. In 2013, Newmark was named “Nerd-in-Residence” by the Department of Veterans …
- Full profile for Craig Newmark
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
Switch
- Founded 2014
- Overview Switch is a smart, addictively simple job hunting app that is reinventing the way you browse and find your next job. Powered by intelligent machine-learning algorithms, Switch recommends the best opportunities for your specific profile and interests, daily. On Switch, you can connect directly with hiring managers in real-time, without missing a beat. Switch is discreet, easy-to-use, and the most effective …
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Recruiting, Human Resources, Apps, Mobile
- Founders Yarden Tadmor
- Website http://switchapp.com
- Full profile for Switch
-
Nintendo Switch
- Description Nintendo Switch is a home gaming system.
- Website https://www.nintendo.com/switch
- Full profile for Nintendo Switch
-
ProPublica
- Founded 2007
- Overview ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Non Profit, Journalism
- Website http://propublica.org
- Full profile for ProPublica
