From ‘Hey Alexa’ to Hello Moto, Motorola has announced a partnership with ecommerce giant Amazon that will see the latter’s voice assistant tech embedded natively into most of Motorola’s devices in future.

“Later this year will see deep integration of Alexa on Motorola smartphones with Alexa wake-up words. There won’t be any keys to press, no screen to unlock — you will simply talk to Alexa when the device is around,” said Motorola’s Dan Dery, VP global product lead, speaking at a press conference here at the Mobile World Congress tradeshow in Barcelona.

“This is going to be in most of our devices moving forward,” he added.

Dery also showed off a forthcoming hardware mod concept for the Moto Z smartphone (pictures above) that will also integrate Amazon’s voice tech — but this time encased in a bedside dock with Harman Kardon speakers embedded.

Dery was joined on stage by Amazon’s Jon Kirk, director Alexa voice services and Alexa skills to announce the partnership, who talked up third party partnerships for the tech and noted Alexa now has more than 10,000 so-called ‘skills’ from third party developers — allowing it to extend the functionality of the voice-controlled virtual assistant via a set of APIs.

Amazon is excited about the collaboration with Motorola because it aligns with the company’s vision for the service, Kirk added — talking up momentum behind the voice tech but saying the company also wanted to “offer more choice” for how it can be used.

Moto is not the first company to announce a plan to pre-load Alexa onto its hardware — back at CES Huawei said it would be doing so on a mid-range phone destined for the US. However the partnership with Motorola appears far more extensive.

Also today it emerged that Google voice assistant tech, the eponymous Google Assistant, is being rolled out to all newer Android devices.