Amazon’s ‘Manchester by the Sea’ and ‘The Salesman’ take home three Oscars

So this isn’t the Oscar moment that everyone’s talking about, but it’s also kind of big deal: Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, both distributed by Amazon Studios, won a collective three Academy Awards tonight.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos even got a shoutout in Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue.

The Salesman, meanwhile, was named Best Foreign Film. Iranian director Asghar Fahadi declined to attend the ceremony due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban — the award was accepted instead by astronaut Anousheh Ansari, who read a statement from Fahadi denouncing “the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S.”

Netflix didn’t go home empty-handed, either: Its film The White Helmets won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short.