Crunch Report | Tesla and Rollercoasters
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- Waymo sues Uber and Otto for theft of trade secrets
- Communication platform Layer raises $15M and acquires interactive messaging startup Cola
- Major Cloudflare bug leaked sensitive data from customers’ websites
- Elon Musk addresses working condition claims in Tesla staff-wide email
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
