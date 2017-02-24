Elon Musk
Uber
Tesla
autonomous cars
Cola

Crunch Report | Tesla and Rollercoasters

Posted by
Next Story

How to secure your data after the Cloudflare leak

Today’s Stories 

  1. Waymo sues Uber and Otto for theft of trade secrets
  2. Communication platform Layer raises $15M and acquires interactive messaging startup Cola
  3. Major Cloudflare bug leaked sensitive data from customers’ websites
  4. Elon Musk addresses working condition claims in Tesla staff-wide email

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Tesla
  • Uber
  • autonomous cars
  • Elon Musk
  • Cola
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

How to secure your data after the Cloudflare leak

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard