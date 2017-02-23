ColorWare will paint your Apple AirPods any color

White AirPods are fine. I guess. If you like boring. But for the rest of us, ColorWare is now offering its aftermarket painting service for Apple’s wireless earbuds and there’s a multitude of color options. The company will even paint the case for an extra few dollars.

ColorWare has been around since the early 2000s. These folks know what they’re doing, offering a variety of different painted gadgets and have long catered to Apple owners. The company was one of the first to give iPod owners different color options.

All this comes at a price, though. Painted AirPods start at $289, or a $130 premium on top of the retail cost of the headphones. For that price ColorWare offers 58 different shades including metallic options. Throw ColorWare an extra $30, and the company will paint the case.

The company says it takes about six weeks to process the order and as of writing, ColorWare is showing the customized AirPods as out of stock — apparently there’s a good amount of people who want custom AirPods no matter the cost. Apple is probably paying attention. It’s a safe bet Apple will soon offer the AirPods in different color options.