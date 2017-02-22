SocialRank Realtime helps marketers get more proactive on social media

SocialRank co-founder Alex Taub classifies most brand interactions on social media into two broad categories. They’re either broadcasting to all of their followers or, if they’re communicating individually, it’s usually in a reactive way, like responding to a complaint.

With the just-launched SocialRank Realtime, Taub and his team are trying to enable something different. So instead of just looking for complaints or comments about their brand, a marketer could find relevant conversations where they can make someone happy by jumping in and offering a free product or another deal, and maybe get a little positive promotion in the process.

You can see a number of real examples in this company blog post, like Aeropostale offering a free Starbucks gift card to students complaining about their midterms and Juicy Couture offering clothes to people tweeting about what to wear at Coachella. Oh, and there’s the new Magic Mike Live show giving tickets to someone tweeting about a bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

To accomplish this, Taub said SocialRank is using machine learning and artificial intelligence technology to surface posts that are about “wants” and “needs” — starting in the categories of food, beverage, travel and entertainment. (The team is also looking to improve the technology as far as understanding the emotions conveyed in a tweet and also distinguishing between brand and individual accounts.) Those posts are presented in a feed where a marketer can browse and respond.

Of course, those brands aren’t necessarily going to offer free stuff to every single Twitter user who could use a little gift. So the Realtime product also allows the marketer to see SocialRank data about each user, so they can focus on situations where a positive interaction might get more exposure.

Taub described this as “a social media command center of one,” where a single marketer or social media manager could find and respond to a wide range of opportunities to create positive buzz around the company.

“We’ll let you automate authenticity,” he said, adding that it’s “all about creating these amazing experiences.”

SocialRank is currently experimenting with different pricing options for Realtime.